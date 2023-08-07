BURLINGTON, MASS. — Keurig Dr Pepper brand The Original Donut Shop is launching new Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored K-Cup pods in collaboration with General Mills, Inc.

The ready-to-brew latte formulation features Original Donut Shop’s traditional coffee blend, dairy creamer and cinnamon sugar essence. Walmart will be the exclusive online and in-store retailer for the pods through March 2024, with a larger national rollout set for spring 2024.

“At the heart of our brand lies the passion for inspiring consumers to discover uniquely delicious coffees, and The Original Donut Shop Coffee Cinnamon Toast Crunch One Step Latte perfectly exemplifies our commitment to innovation with mood-boosting treats,” said Becky Opdyke, senior vice president of Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. “We are thrilled to collaborate with a brand as iconic as Cinnamon Toast Crunch and further offer coffee enthusiasts a new way to experience the cereal's beloved flavors like never before.”

The launch marks the most recent of several new product offerings inspired by the cinnamon cereal, including Dunkaroos, Pillsbury soft baked cookies and oat bars from General Mills and filled marshmallows from Stuffed Puffs.

“We're always looking for new ways to bring the epic flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to fans, and given the love we see for the Cinnamilk at the end of a bowl of cereal, a latte pairing with the ease of a K-Cup pod was a natural fit,” said Mindy Murray, brand experience director for General Mills Cereal.