GRAZ, AUSTRIA — Anton Paar has acquired Brabender, which will be integrated into the Anton Paar Group as Anton Paar TorqueTec GmbH.

Based in Dusiburg, Germany, Brabender provides measurement and processing solutions for raw material testing and for recipe and process development. Its offerings cover applications ranging from food and feed to plastics and rubber and batteries.

The acquisition of Brabender is a promising addition to Anton Paar’s portfolio, the company said, especially in material characterization, one of its leading growth markets.

“The decisive factor for Anton Paar's decision to purchase Brabender was the know-how in the development

and production of world-leading measuring instruments, which the company has built up since its foundation 100 years ago,” said Dr. Friedrich Santner, chief executive officer. “In line with its own long-term strategy, Anton Paar will sustainably expand and further strengthen Brabender's sites in Duisburg and Hackensack, NJ (USA).”

Brabender’s 200 employees will join Anton Paar. Dr. David Szczesny, executive director for Brabender, says the acquisitor represents a commitment to progress.

“Being part of the Anton Paar Group opens up many opportunities for us — in research and development of our innovative products as well as in sales and service,” he said. “For us, this is a great move that will definitely benefit our employees and customers.”