DETROIT — Jacobo Capuano has joined Second Nature Brands as its new chief supply chain officer.

Mr. Capuano brings over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and supply chain across several industries including consumer packaged goods.

"Jacobo is a highly regarded values-led leader with a great track record and experience, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team,” said Victor Mehren, chief executive officer of Second Nature Brands. “His appointment significantly strengthens the Second Nature Brands leadership team in support of the ambitious plans we have to grow the business through more acquisitions, as well as strong organic growth and superior operational performance."

Before joining the company, Mr. Capuano was chief operating officer at TruRoots Co., a private equity-backed food and beverage company. Mr. Capuano has also held positions at Procter & Gamble, Givaudan Flavours, Clorox and The Live Kindly Co.

"I'm very excited about joining Second Nature Brands and working with the team on delivering their ambitious plans and objectives for the future,” Mr. Capuano said. “The company already has a great portfolio of brands and products, and I look forward to helping the company capitalize on the many opportunities in our core market and in doing so create a US leader in better snacks and treats."