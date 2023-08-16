DENVER — Simply Good Foods is expanding its Atkins line with the launch of Atkins Soft Baked energy bars. According to Simply Good Foods, the bars are a “protein-rich way to kickstart your morning,” featuring 15 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, 2 or fewer grams of sugar and 4 grams of net carbohydrates. The bars are available in five-count boxes in two varieties: blueberry and macadamia nut.