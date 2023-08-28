CHICAGO — Scoular’s Farmer Advisory Roundtable Members (FARM) met in Chicago last week to discuss solutions to farm management challenges and future producer strategies.

The group discussed emerging opportunities in the production of sustainably grown products. They visited Scoular’s soybean processing plant in Andres, Ill., which serves as an integral part of the soy sustainability supply chain.

They also discussed opportunities and challenges in the renewable fuel markets, including growing winter canola for Scoular’s recently announced oilseed crush facility in Goodland, Kan.

The event included a tour of the farming operation of FARM member Jeff O’Connor in Kankakee, Ill. Mr. O’Connor and his family focus on land stewardship and implement cover crops, pollinator fields and tile run-off management. Members shared ideas, with a common theme of water: How do we conserve it in deficit, and how do we manage it in excess?

Other topics of discussion included Scoular’s approach to sustainability and regenerative initiatives, while the farmers provided feedback to Scoular leaders on how to best build out regenerative ag programs.

Progress in response to earlier feedback from FARM members regarding additions to the company’s suite of digital tools, ScoularView.

FARM was created to help Scoular capture opportunities that emerge in a quickly evolving agriculture industry by connecting producers more closely to Scoular leaders. FARM is hosted by the company’s enterprise producer strategy team, led by Melissa Norem.

“Scoular recognizes and proudly accepts our responsibility in the supply chain to support our producer base in meeting the challenges and opportunities that they face,” Ms. Norem said. “We are thankful for the role our FARM advisers have in helping influence and implement Scoular’s strategic producer origination initiatives.”

FARM members in attendance were: Kyle Campbell of Asbury, Mo; Ashley Colglazier of Grant, Neb.; Hazen Deeds of Goodland, Kan.; Jerry DeWeese of Pratt, Kan.; Kyle Miller of Waverly, Ill.; Mr. O’Connor; Kendal Peterson of Assaria, Kan.; Bill Rhea of Arlington, Neb.; Chad Simmelink of Esbon, Kan.; Chris Soehner of Goodland, Kan.; Todd Tobin of Iuka, Kan.; and Johnnie Witt of Underwood, Iowa.