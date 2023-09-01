CHICAGO — Regina Bynote Jones has been appointed ADM’s new senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, effective Sept. 5. She will succeed Cam Findlay, who has served ADM in the same capacity since 2013 and announced his plans to retire this year.

Ms. Jones will be responsible for overseeing ADM’s global legal and regulatory affairs, compliance initiatives, security operations and government relations efforts. Ms. Jones will join ADM’s Executive Council and will be based at the company’s Chicago global headquarters.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Ms. Jones brings to ADM vast international legal expertise garnered from her tenure in large, complex organizations. Most recently, she was the chief legal officer for Baker Hughes, a global leader in the energy technology sector.

“Regina’s extensive global experience in navigating the intersection of technology, regulatory compliance and strategic business risk make her an invaluable addition to the ADM leadership team,” said Juan Luciano, chairman, president and chief executive officer of ADM. “As ADM continues to advance our vision for strategic growth, Regina’s unique background and passion for value creation will play an important role in our journey ahead.

“On behalf of our 42,000 ADM colleagues, I want to thank Cam for his transformative efforts over the past decade. He has done a tremendous job building world-class legal, compliance, regulatory and government relations functions at ADM, and we wish him well in his retirement.”