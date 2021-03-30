CHICAGO — Desiree Ralls-Morrison has been named general counsel and corporate secretary, overseeing global legal operations and corporate governance, at McDonald’s Corp., effective April 26.

Ms. Ralls-Morrison most recently was general counsel and corporate secretary for Boston Scientific Corp., a provider of medical solutions. Prior to Boston Scientific she was general counsel and corporate secretary at Boehringer Ingelheim USA, Inc. and general counsel of the Consumer Group at Johnson & Johnson.

She is a member of the board of directors for Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. and was previously a director for The Partnership, Inc. She also was a founding member of The New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund in Massachusetts.

“I’m thrilled that Desiree is joining our team not just for the strong experience she brings, but for the values-based leadership that has defined every aspect of her career,” said Christopher Kempczinski, president and chief executive officer of McDonald’s. “Her commitment to leading with integrity, along with her work to support positive change in communities, will strengthen our efforts to bring our values to life across the business. As the leader of our global legal function, I'm confident that Desiree will build on the strong foundation in place to deepen our commitment to our communities, embed our values across all aspects of the system and help us further bring our Accelerating the Arches growth strategy to life.”

Ms. Ralls-Morrison received a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science at Wesleyan University and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School.