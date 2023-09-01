CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Red Star Yeast Co. completed construction of a new fermenter at its Cedar Rapids manufacturing facility. The fermenter, now fully operational, marks the 10th at the facility.

“This expanded capacity enables us to meet growing demand and ensures reliable supply to customers in baking, nutrition, health and biotech, which we serve through Red Star and other business units of Lesaffre,” said Tom Benner, Lesaffre president and Red Star chief executive officer. “We are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers across all our end markets.”

Mathieu Cagnard, plant manager, added that the company’s emphasis on safety has been critical in enabling growth at the facility. The plant opened in 2006 with six fermenters, and the latest addition marks the facility’s fourth expansion.

“We are really proud of the advances we have made in safety and have completed this expansion project without injury,” he said.

Red Star Yeast Co. operates yeast manufacturing plants in Cedar Rapids and Dothan, Ala. The Cedar Rapids facility is a joint venture between Lesaffre and ADM.

“In North America, 40% of the bread that’s made is made from yeast that comes from this facility in Cedar Rapids,” Mr. Benner noted. “We’re proud to be a very important part of the food supply and baking industry.”