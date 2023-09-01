YAKIMA, WASH. — Kwik Lok has introduced Enviro-Lok, a new recyclable polypropylene bag closure to keep products safe and fresh. The closure is 34% less plastic than standard Kwik Lok closures as well as emitting 67% less water and 44% less carbon, the company said.

Kwik Lok also is offering new ultrasonic welded labels with the Enviro-Lok for branding, tracking and traceability. According to Kwik Lok, the label is made from the same material as the Enviro-Lok and removes sticky adhesives due to its ultrasonic weld technology, making the closure more ready for recycling.

“Enviro-Lok makes it easier for our customers and the consumer to support a circular economy,” said Viktoria Pakhnyuk, PhD, sustainable product development manager at Kwik Lok. “Kwik Lok continues to invest in materials science so we can have packaging that keeps food fresh and safe and can be re-used.”

Kwik Lok will demonstrate Enviro-Lok at the Global Floral and Produce Show in Anaheim, Calif., from Oct. 19-21 and the International Bakery Association show in Munich, Germany from Oct. 22-26.