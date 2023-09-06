SOLON, OHIO — Nestle USA, Inc.’s frozen pizza brand DiGiorno is expanding its product lineup with a limited-edition offering.

Inspired by online discussions surrounding controversial pizza toppings, the DiGiorno Pineapple Pickle pizza combines two of social media’s most divisive ingredients, according to the company. The product features hand-tossed crust, a layering of garlic sauce and mozzarella cheese with sliced dill pickles on one half and pineapple chunks on the other.

“From the DiGiornut to the Crust Cone, we love to push culinary boundaries and surprise our fans with unique innovations that spark conversation,” said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno. “We know consumers love to debate pizza toppings, especially pineapple and pickles, and we're excited to see how pizza lovers will react to this latest creation.”

The pizza is available throughout September for free through weekly product releases on the company’s website. DiGiorno’s pineapple and pickle pairing follows other innovative offerings from the brand, such as its

, which launched last year in eggs benedict, biscuits and gravy and cinnamon roll varieties.