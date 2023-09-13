LOS ANGELES — Cravings, a food and style brand and e-commerce website that model and television personality Chrissy Teigen adapted from her award-winning cookbook series, will sell its baking mix line at Kroger stores across the United States beginning in September and will sell it at other national retailers later this year.

Cravings’ baking mix collection first became available in the fall of 2022. The mixes include the Buttermilk Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix for $7.99, the Perfect Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix for $8.99 and Chrissy’s Ultimate Banana Bread Mix for $8.99. The mixes come with easy instructions and don’t require many added ingredients, Cravings noted. The baking mix line sold out twice when it launched online and became available at Bristol Farms retail stores earlier this year.

Cravings said the line’s expansion to Kroger and other national retailers is a “significant step” for the brand since it’s focusing more on retail growth and consumer product goods (CPG) innovations.

“Nothing inspires me more than sharing fun and food-inspired moments with people, so this partnership with Kroger is a dream come true,” Ms. Teigen said. “The thought of connecting with even more people and kitchens is so exciting — I can’t wait to see what we make together.”

According to Cravings, the expansion is one of the first major milestones for the brand’s first chief executive officer, Danyel O’Connor, who joined earlier this summer. Ms. O’Connor has previous experience in the CPG space and will guide Cravings in retail strategy and product innovation while furthering its content creation and community building aspects.