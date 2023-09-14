READING, PA. — Starting in 2024, military service members stationed overseas looking for a taste of home will be able to find Unique Snacks’ Original Splits and Pretzel Shells at US military commissaries in Europe and the Far East. Unique Snacks has offered its Original Splits, Pretzel Shells, Extra Dark Splits, Multi-Grain Splits, Extra Salt Splits and Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings to US military families at US-based military commissaries since 2019.

“Our military servicemen and women sacrifice so much in the service to our country,” said Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer at Unique Snacks. “We’re proud to bring them a sense of comfort by offering some of their favorite snacks from back home while they are deployed overseas.”

Unique Snacks works with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to offer its pretzels at more than 90 US-based military commissaries. In 2024, Unique Snacks’ 11-oz packages of Original Splits will be featured on the shelves of all European commissaries at US military installations. The company will also offer 1-lb packages of its Original Splits and Pretzel Shells in club store sections at up to 55 US commissaries throughout Europe and the Far East.

Unique Snacks further supports military families through its annual program with Folds of Honor, a national nonprofit that raises funds to create scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen or severely wounded military service members and first responders. Since 2018, Unique Snacks has raised approximately $50,000 to support the nonprofit and its mission by donating a percent from each purchase of specially branded packages to Folds of Honor. In 2022, Unique Snacks sold more than 250,000 bags of Folds of Honor-branded Original Splits.