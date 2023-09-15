SEATTLE — Frank M. Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the US Food and Drug Administration from December 2018 to February 2023, has been named to the board of directors of iFoodDS, a provider of connected traceability, quality and food safety solutions for the food supply chain.

While at the FDA, Mr. Yiannas’s responsibilities included implementing the Food Safety Modernization Act, collaborating with the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, the Center for Veterinary Medicine and the food components of the Office of Regulatory Affairs.

Before joining the FDA, Mr. Yiannas was vice president of food safety and health at Walmart, Inc. for nearly 11 years. Earlier, he worked for The Walt Disney World Co. as director of safety and health for 19 years. He also was an adjunct professor at Michigan State University in the Food Safety Program and is the author of “Food Safety=Behavior: 30 Proven Techniques to Enhance Employee Compliance.”

“Frank is a visionary in the food supply chain, using his insight, knowledge and passion for innovation to enhance food safety and safeguard public health,” said Scott Mathews, chief executive officer of iFoodDS. “We are excited to welcome him to the iFoodDS board of directors. His insights will be invaluable as we pursue our vision of a connected food value chain, enabling better collaboration between trading partners and providing insights on product safety, quality and freshness, ultimately reducing food waste and benefiting food companies and consumers alike.”