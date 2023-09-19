OSKALOOSA, IOWA — Grain Processing Corp. (GPC), part of the Kent Corp., acquired a flour manufacturing and warehouse facility in Oskaloosa.

The 64,000-square-foot production and seed cleaning facility is located on 35 acres, allowing space for future growth and product diversification. Strategic vertical integration is also possible with other nearby Kent businesses.

GPC said building on its success of its soy and chickpea milling operations in Grinnell, Iowa, the acquisition deepens its history of offering plant-based ingredients.

“As we pursue our vision to continue expanding to meet the desires and dietary requirements of a consistently growing world population, I am excited to be adding this facility to our footprint,” said Jimmy Kent, president of GPC. “We will better leverage our soy and chickpea flour production capabilities, while expanding our value-added milling business further.”

The GPC Oskaloosa milling operation will facilitate future growth in the plant-based, clean label market categories. GPC has a history of making high-quality, pure ingredients for some of the world’s most iconic brands.

GPC’s primary products include high-purity alcohols, corn starches, maltodextrins, and corn syrup solids. GPC sells to customers that use GPC ingredients for beverage alcohol, food products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial starch applications.