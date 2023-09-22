NORWICH, VT. — The King Arthur Baking Co. is partnering with Transylvania Vocational Services, Inc. (TVS), a third-party logistics company based in Brevard, NC, to expand availability of its premium baking mixes and flours while also empowering local communities through “inclusive employment opportunities.” The partnership allows TVS to blend, fill and pack a wide variety of baking mixes and flour blends for King Arthur, which includes the latter’s Gluten-Free Measure for Measure flour and its 00 pizza flour. King Arthur’s Bake for Good outreach program also will bring baking to TVS employees.

TVS was founded in 1967 as a day program for adults with developmental disabilities but has since become one of the largest employers for people with disabilities and other employment barriers in Brevard and Transylvania County. While looking for a co-manufacturer that can meet growing wholesale demand of gluten-free products, King Arthur chose TVS due to the latter’s ability to maintain the former’s “unwavering” quality standards as well as the latter’s alignment with the former’s values as an employee-owned, founding B Corp. A B Corp. is a business that balances profit and purpose through meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new journey alongside TVS,” said Karen Colberg, chief executive officer of King Arthur Baking. “From the pride they take in their work, to all that they do for their employees and community, we couldn’t be more grateful to have them as our partner.”

Outside of social impact programs, King Arthur is making environmentally friendly business decisions, such as committing to source 100% regeneratively grown wheat by 2030.