SOLON, OHIO — Nestle USA is tapping into the thin crust pizza trend with the launch of DiGiorno Classic Crust pizza.

Available in four varieties — pepperoni, cheese, meat lovers and supreme — DiGiorno Classic Crust pizza is “made with 100% real cheese and loaded with ½ lb of sauce and other toppings piled on a buttery, crispy thin crust,” the company said.

“Thin crust is the fastest-growing crust in the frozen pizza category but there’s a common misconception that less crust means less toppings,” said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno. “Our chefs worked hard to keep the flavor and crunch loaded in every bite of the new Classic Crust pizza while ensuring it wouldn’t break the bank.”

DiGiorno Classic Crust pizza is available at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.49.