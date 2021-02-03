WESTPORT, CONN. — Newman’s Own is expanding its lineup of frozen pizzas with the introduction of a new line of Cauliflower Crust Thin and Crispy Pizzas. The new cauliflower crust offerings will be available in two varieties: Cheese and Margherita.

Newman’s Own Cauliflower Crust Thin and Crispy Pizzas feature 100% whole-milk mozzarella plus Parmesan cheese for flavor and texture, olive oil, tomatoes and cauliflower baked into the crispy crust. Both varieties contain no added sugar and are certified gluten-free.

“Our commitment to quality is a cornerstone of the Newman’s Own brand, so we’ve worked hard to perfect the cauliflower crust to ensure we were providing consumers with a superior pizza that tastes so great, you wouldn’t even know the crust is packed with cauliflower,” said Bruce Bruemmeer, vice president of marketing at Newman’s Own, Inc.

The new cauliflower crust pizzas are available at supermarkets or grocery stores for a suggested retail price of $7.29. All royalties and profits that Newman’s Own receives from the sale of its food products is used for charitable purposes. Over $550 million has been given to thousands of charities since 1982, according to the company.