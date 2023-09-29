MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo will donate 2.8 million slices of bread to food banks after the eighth edition of its Bimbo Global Race drew 300,000 participants from 17 countries, including about 120,000 runners physically at the race and about another 180,000 participating virtually.

“We are very pleased to see that more than 120,000 people took to the streets to run, walk, and spend a day with their families and friends with a clear objective: to help those who need it most,” said Alberto Levy, global marketing vice president. “Thanks to their participation, we will donate 2.8 million slices of bread worldwide. We are grateful to each participant who joined this great community to share the good and help us nourish a better world.”

Registration was free, but participants were encouraged to donate. Participants selected whether to run 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) or 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Countries with the highest number of registrations were Mexico with 38,000, Brazil with over 13,000, Spain with over 11,500, Chile with 10,000 and the United States with 8,000. Thanks to a virtual format, registered runners came from countries such as Australia, Hungary and Holland. Grupo Bimbo for the first time partnered with Special Olympics.