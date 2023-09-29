MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo will donate 2.8 million slices of bread to food banks after the eighth edition of its Bimbo Global Race drew 300,000 participants from 17 countries, including about 120,000 runners physically at the race and about another 180,000 participating virtually.
“We are very pleased to see that more than 120,000 people took to the streets to run, walk, and spend a day with their families and friends with a clear objective: to help those who need it most,” said Alberto Levy, global marketing vice president. “Thanks to their participation, we will donate 2.8 million slices of bread worldwide. We are grateful to each participant who joined this great community to share the good and help us nourish a better world.”