NEW YORK — Breakfast cereal brand Magic Spoon is introducing its high-protein, low-sugar, grain-free take on crispy rice treats.

Magic Spoon Treats, available in marshmallow and chocolatey peanut butter flavors, are formulated with casein, allulose, almond butter or peanut butter, whey protein concentrate, glycerin, tapioca starch, palm kernel oil, sunflower lecithin, stevia leaf extract and monk fruit extract. A serving has 130 calories, 11 grams of protein, 7 or 8 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar.

Founders Gabi Lewis and Greg Sewitz launched the line extension as a response to requests from the brand’s loyal consumers. Previously, the company debuted limited-edition grain-free cereal bars that were available online exclusively in cookies and cream and cocoa peanut butter flavors.

Founded in 2019, Magic Spoon was sold online exclusively until last year, when the startup entered partnerships with Target Corp. in June and Sprouts Farmers Market in September. Earlier this year, the brand added Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons to its list of retailers and is expanding its presence in additional Target stores. In addition to its core cereal offerings, including frosted, fruity, peanut butter and cocoa, Magic Spoon has introduced a broad range of seasonal options including pumpkin chai, strawberry milkshake, birthday cake, maple waffle and others. Inspired by “the flavors and nostalgia of Saturday morning cartoons,” Magic Spoon cereal is formulated with a milk protein blend, plus sweeteners allulose, monk fruit extract and stevia extract, high-oleic sunflower oil, avocado oil, tapioca starch, inulin and natural flavors.

Mr. Lewis and Mr. Sewitz met while attending Brown University. The pair, who previously co-founded Exo, a brand of nutrition bars featuring cricket protein, experimented with recipes for more than a year prior to launching Magic Spoon, which was listed among Time magazine’s “Best Inventions of 2019.”

Magic Spoon Treats are available to purchase online at magicspoon.com.