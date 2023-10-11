TOTOWA, NJ. — Citation Capital, LLC, a private equity firm that focuses on control investments in founder and family-owned businesses in consumer, services, and industrial industries is acquiring a majority interest in Cibo Vita. Citation Capital will be Cibo Vita’s first outside shareholder.

Cibo Vita is a better-for-you snack company and is known for its flagship brand, Nature’s Garden. The company’s products include snack mixes, trail mixes and dried fruits. Working with Citation Capital will enable continued growth for the company.

“Our vision in founding Cibo Vita was to bring healthier snacking options to all families, inspired by our Mediterranean roots,” said Emre Imamoglu, chief executive officer of Cibo Vita. “Throughout our history, we have experienced phenomenal growth, attributed to our innovation capabilities, commitment to quality, and a drive to meet the needs of consumers increasingly seeking healthier functional snacking. We sought out a strategic partner that could help ensure that we stay on the forefront of innovation and who is aligned with our personal core values.”

Nelson Mullins served as the company’s legal adviser. Gibson Dunn acted as legal adviser to Citation. Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and American Ag Credit will lead the committed financing to support the transaction.