FOSTORIA, OHIO — The Mennel Milling Co. received the Partner of the Year award from Dunkin’ at the latter’s 2023 Franchisee Award Banquet in Boston on Sept. 18.

Source: The Mennel Milling Co.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by our new friends at Dunkin,’” said Ford Mennel, president of the Mennel Milling Co. “I couldn’t be prouder of the efforts of our team. From procurement and R&D and everyone at Mennel Bakery Mix & Foodservice — Martel, this collaboration is a great example of our capabilities and the impact we have on our valued customers. Together, we are helping to the feed the world.”