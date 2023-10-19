MOUNT LAUREL, NJ. — SuperPretzel, a J&J Snack Foods Corp. brand, has debuted its new Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks.

The frozen product is fully baked and formulated without artificial flavors, aiming to offer restaurant-style pretzels that can be ready to serve in minutes. SuperPretzel’s Bavarian snacks are now available in 10-count packages, with an estimated retail price between $5.79 and $6.79, at nationwide grocery stores such as Target, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Publix and Giant.

“Our SuperPretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks have continued to be the leading soft pretzel breadstick in foodservice, and we’re thrilled to now offer it in retail stores, allowing shoppers to bring this warm, tasty snack home to their families,” said Joanne Mizner, vice president of marketing for the retail division of J&J Snack Foods. “We know that consumers are eating at home more than ever and we’re excited to give them a fresh way to prepare their favorite restaurant-style foods at home.”

The company also is planning to launch a fresh-baked format of its Bavarian pretzels, along with Bavarian hamburger buns, in supermarket bakeries in 2024.