CALABASAS HILLS, CALIF. — The Cheesecake Factory has acquired a 37-acre site in Charlestown, Ind., where it plans to develop its third baking plant. Once constructed, the facility will produce The Cheesecake Factory’s cheesecakes and signature bakery products for its restaurants and other foodservice wholesalers, retailers and distributors, in addition to providing anticipated distribution efficiencies for the company.

“We are very pleased to locate our new bakery production facility in Charlestown, Ind.,” said David Overton, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of The Cheesecake Factory Inc. “This year is the 51st anniversary of my parents opening the first Cheesecake Factory bakery, and it also marks the 45th anniversary of opening our first restaurant in Beverly Hills. Over the last half century our desserts have developed a reputation around the world, and we are so pleased that we’ll have a third bakery production facility to support our domestic and international growth into the future.”

The Cheesecake Factory’s other two baking plants are located in Calabasas Hills, Calif., and Rocky Mount, NC.