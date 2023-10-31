CLEWISTON, FLA. — U.S. Sugar has named Kenneth W. McDuffie president and chief executive officer, succeeding Robert H. Burke, Jr.

Mr. McDuffie most recently held the title of executive vice president at U.S. Sugar since 2021. In this role, Mr. McDuffie assisted the former president and CEO in all strategic and political matters as well as oversight of the companies’ agricultural operations, which include citrus agriculture and research, railroad operations, locally grown vegetables from Rouge River Farms and industry grower relations. Mr. McDuffie was previously the senior vice president of agricultural operations from 2005 to 2021. He has held other roles at U.S. Sugar since joining in 1992, starting with farm assistant. According to U.S. Sugar, Mr. McDuffie led efforts to modernize the company’s agricultural operations and establish one of the most technologically advanced and productive harvesting fleets in the United States.

“Given Ken's decades of experience leading efforts to modernize U.S. Sugar's farming and technological infrastructure, there is no better choice to lead our growing company into the future,” said Ridgway White, chairman of the board of directors for U.S. Sugar. “Under Ken's leadership, U.S. Sugar's agricultural operations department has become one of the most efficient, sustainable and productive departments at any agricultural company in the world. Our company is incredibly fortunate to have him at the helm.”

Mr. McDuffie received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Florida State University.