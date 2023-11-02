ISLANDIA, NY. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has unveiled its first-ever baked donut cakes through its Entenmann’s brand.

According to the company, the donut cakes come in boxes of six and are individually wrapped for both freshness and travel. They are also made with “real ingredients” and contain no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors, making them “a permissible indulgence that can be enjoyed as breakfast, a mid-day snack or evening delight.”

“At Entenmann's, we are constantly exploring new ways our fans can enjoy our beloved baked goods. Our research shows that consumers are looking for indulgent, individually wrapped snacks for on-the-go snacking, so we wanted to deliver in the sweetest way,” said Jason Amar, director of marketing at Entenmann's. “Our latest innovation, Entenmann's Donut Cakes are truly the perfect blend of an old-fashioned donut with a modern twist, and we can't wait to hear what our fans think.”

Entenmann’s donut cakes are available at select retailers in two flavors: cinnamon and sugar and double chocolate chip.