TRALEE, IRELAND — Kerry Group PLC has opened a new manufacturing facility in the East African city of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to support local food and beverage manufacturers.

“Kerry believes in Africa, and this new facility builds on our commitment to support the food processing industry locally and unlock the huge potential in the region. This move is another step towards realizing our vision of creating a world of sustainable nutrition,” said Edmond Scanlon, global chief executive officer of Kerry. “Our wide portfolio of taste and nutrition technologies, coupled with our global expertise and local production, will enable us to give local customers access to high-quality ingredients with authentic taste produced in Africa, and will help us respond faster to the needs of our customers across the continent.’’

Kerry said the manufacturing facility is its first in Tanzania and expands its capacity in East Africa.