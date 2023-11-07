PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — Puratos USA has introduced Topfil gourmet fresh apple pie fillings made from Honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples grown in the Yakima Valley in Washington. The fillings offer a blend of sweet and tangy flavors with a crunchy texture.

Available in 3/8-inch diced and half slices, they come with a minimum 60% fruit in the Honeycrisp variety and a minimum 70% fruit in the Granny Smith variety. Both varieties are free from artificial flavors, colors and bio-engineered ingredients. Potential applications include pies, cakes and pastries.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers these delicious and locally sourced apple fillings,” said Jessica Blondeel, product director of sweet goods at Pennsauken-based Puratos USA. “By sourcing our ingredients from local farmers, we are (able) to provide our customers with the highest quality products and field-to-fork transparency.”