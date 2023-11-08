NAAS, IRELAND — Kerry has introduced Biobake Fresh Rich, an enzyme system for sweet baked foods that delivers softness, freshness and moistness perception over shelf life while reducing food waste, according to the company. The starch-acting enzyme enables sweet goods containing over 20% sugar to remain fresh for a longer time. It is designed to create a more consistent and more flexible crumb structure.

Biobake Fresh Rich comes in a dispersible dry format and has a neutral taste.

“Kerry’s new Biobake Fresh Rich is a proven performer, maintaining product freshness, softness and moistness in high-sugar content products like muffins, pancakes and pound cakes over longer shelf life,” said Deborah Waters, product director for enzymes at Kerry. “This delivers significant benefits in reducing food waste by making the supply chain more robust and improving the sustainability profiles of bakeries.

“Our recent Kerry global consumer research conducted with 5,154 consumers in 10 countries confirmed enormous support around the world for reducing food waste through shelf life extension. It found 98% of consumers are actively trying to reduce food waste, over 72% believe improving shelf life would help reduce waste, and one-third would be willing to switch brand loyalties for a longer shelf life. Biobake Fresh Rich can help bakers address these important evolving consumer desires, all while allowing manufacturers to contribute to a more sustainable environment.”