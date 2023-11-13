ERIE, COLO. — Entertainment agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is partnering with global venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and incubator Connect Ventures to create a new food company called Myna Snacks. The company was also founded by most-followed female Twitch streamer Imane Anys, also known as Pokimane, and consumer product goods industry veteran Darcey Macken, who previously worked at such companies as Kellogg Co. and Noosa Yoghurt. The company said it is drawing influence from pop culture and game design references to create an engaging experience for consumers.

“After the pandemic where I spent a lot of time streaming, I realized it was time to prioritize my health. Finding a snack that was delicious but also made me feel replenished always felt like a trade-off between not satisfying my craving or feeling guilty about fueling my body,” Ms. Anys said. “We created Myna to be a snacking companion for all of the in-between moments of the day to keep you going while tasting delightful.”

Myna’s first product is the Midnight Mini Cookie, which is made with chocolate, white chips and sea salt, plus a gluten-free flour blend, coconut sugar and mushroom powder, the latter of which is said to be a sufficient source of Vitamin D. The Midnight Mini Cookies are available in packs of four for $28.

All of Myna’s products contain no dairy, soy, gluten, grains, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives. The Myna Snacks website also allows consumers to design their own custom snack as part of the company’s “Snack Lab,” which will help inform the next snack it brings to market.