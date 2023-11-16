PITTSBURGH — The Kraft Heinz Co. has updated its executive leadership team. The new members will partner with incoming chief executive officer, Carlos Abrams-Rivera. Mr. Abrams-Rivera will assume the role as CEO in 2024, he succeeds Miguel Patricio.

The company recently named Pedro Navio as executive vice president of Kraft Heinz and president, North America. He is succeeding current president Mr. Abrams-Rivera, who is assuming the role of CEO. Mr. Navio has been with the company since 2017. He was most recently president of taste, meals and away-from home. Before joining Kraft Heinz, he was with Red Bull for 15 years.

The company is elevating Willem Brandt, who has been with the company since 2021, to president, Europe and Pacific developed markets. Most recently, he was president, Continental Europe. Prior to his time at Kraft Heinz, he was with Unilever for 20 years holding several leadership positions like vice president of home care Europe, among others.

Bruno Keller is being promoted to president, West and East emerging markets. Mr. Keller has been with the company since 2014. Most recently, Mr. Keller was president, Latin America. He has held roles including managing director for South Europe, and president, Canada. Before Kraft Heinz, Mr. Keller was a national sales director with Flora Cosmeticos e Limpeza.

Cory Onell has been elevated to chief omnichannel sales and Asia emerging markets officer. In this position, Mr. Onell will lead global omnichannel sales and go-to-market capabilities. Mr. Onell most recently was president of US sales since 2020. Prior to his time at Kraft Heinz, Mr. Onell held positions at The J.M. Smucker Co., The Campbell Soup Co., and Mondelez.

Diana Frost, who has been with the company since 2020, has been elevated to Kraft Heinz’s chief growth officer. In her new role, Ms. Frost will accelerate growth globally through the company’s long-term plan, build brands through marketing excellence, and transform the company’s product portfolio through innovation, the company said. Ms. Frost most recently was chief growth officer for North America. Prior to joining the company, Ms. Frost was with Mars for 13 years and PepsiCo for two.

The team members will take over their new posts in the beginning of fiscal year 2024.