NORTHBROOK, ILL. – Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. is investing in a consumer science sensory center at its global headquarters in Northbrook. Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2024, the 6,500-square-foot facility will include a focus group room with a viewing area, testing booths, kitchen, reception area and workspaces.

Bell’s consumer and sensory science team members work together with flavor and fragrance teams.

“Consumers are the final users of Bell’s flavors and fragrances, and we are very excited to incorporate their voice throughout the development process,” said Karen Graves, senior director of consumer and sensory sciences for Bell.