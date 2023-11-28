Ingredient suppliers often talk in terms of “water binding” functionality. This is important because it influences the texture, mouthfeel and viscosity of the product. In general, the greater the water content, the more “fluid” the product. Viscosity increases as water content decreases or gets bound up by other ingredients. Cake and muffin batters are much more fluid than cookie batter, with the latter having a much lower water content.

All hydrocolloids bind water. After that, they vary in functionality and long-term performance. For example, some hydrocolloids form thermoreversible gels, where gelation occurs after the hydrocolloid dissolves in solution and is cooled. When heat is applied, the gel melts or dissolves. Other hydrocolloids form nonthermoreversible gels that will not liquefy when heated. They may soften or shrink, also referred to as retrograde. In other words, the gel remains mostly intact once formed.

There are also some hydrocolloids that do not form any type of gel on their own but will do so in the presence of other compounds. The challenge lies in finding the right balance between the different gelling characteristics. This allows for products with superior moisture retention and desirable mouthfeel and texture.

Xanthan gum, for example, is produced by microbial fermentation. It is a non-gelling hydrocolloid that hydrates rapidly in cold water to give a reliable viscosity, with a little going a long way. Its consistent water-holding ability makes it an effective tool for controlling syneresis, which is the expulsion of lightly bound water in a matrix into free water. When used in combination with carrageenan, xanthan contributes synergistically to the formation of a thermoreversible gel, meaning that less carrageenan is required to form the gel.

An example of syneresis is the moist top of a muffin sitting in an in-store bakery display case.

“Xanthan is the best choice to improve the volume of cakes and muffins,” said Becky Regan, principal designer, bakery, fats and oils, IFF. “The highly pseudoplastic rheology of xanthan allows the cake or muffin to rise higher during oven spring.”

It is often used with guar gum, which is obtained from plant seeds. The powdered ingredient disperses and swells almost completely in cold water to form a highly viscous solution. Like xanthan, it is not self-gelling, and has an extremely high water-binding capacity.

Locust bean gum, also known as carob bean gum, is also extracted from seeds. It creates body and creamy texture in batters and assists with freeze/thaw stabilization.

Some bakers are finding flaxseed to be useful. The mucilage component of golden flax has been shown to function as a hydrocolloid in cakes and muffins. It also may be used to reduce or replace eggs.

“Our flax ingredient provides excellent hydrocolloid properties and is also nutritionally rich in omega-3 ALA, fiber and protein,” said Jaclyn Shingara, director, product strategic management for plant-based nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals. “The ability to simply label the ingredient as flaxseed is appealing.”

Acacia gum, also known as gum arabic, is a natural, water-soluble dietary fiber extracted from the sap of the acacia tree. Since acacia is defined as a dietary fiber, bakers may use it to add fiber to formulations while simultaneously benefiting from its functional properties.

“One of the main benefits of acacia gum is its ability to act as a stabilizing agent without drastically impacting viscosity,” said Kara Selgrade, senior manager, business development for food systems, Ingredion Inc. “Acacia is also a natural emulsifier, which can help prevent ingredients from separating, ensuring a smooth and uniform product. It is a natural alternative to not-so-label-friendly additives, such as lecithin, mono- and diglycerides and titanium dioxide.”

Certain gums can also replace some synthetic emulsifiers.

“Guar gum or gum arabic can replace synthetic emulsifiers, such as polysorbate 80,” said Emma Koziel, field application scientist, IFPC. “Xanthan gum can be used as a replacement for mono- and diglycerides, which are often not considered clean labels for most consumers.”

Pectin is known to assist with creating the soft gels expected in cake glazes, according to Aaron Reed, senior food technologist, Cargill.

“A low methoxyl amidated (LMA) pectin is a good choice for both traditional glazes and cold-spreadable options,” Mr. Reed said. “LMA pectins offer controlled setting temperature and gel strength for easy depositing and good stability.”

New York-based Moyu is a baking company creating plant-powered, gluten-free products made using konjac, a fiber-rich root vegetable. The konjac plant contains glucomannan, a soluble dietary fiber known for its ability to absorb water and form a gel-like substance.

Its core products include ready-to-eat cakes, as well as a proprietary bake mix that can be used to create fiber and protein-packed breakfast and baked goods, such as pancakes, muffins and brownies. The mix can replicate the desirable fluffy texture without the use of typical baking ingredients, such as flour, sugar and butter.

Native starches also function as hydrocolloids. They typically form nonthermoreversible gels and will retrograde over time, which results in syneresis. Hence, historically chemically modified food starches have been used to bind moisture in baked products, as modification adds stability and resistance to retrogradation and syneresis. With the trend toward cleaner labeling, formulators are revisiting the use of native starches, in particular those that have been physically modified for improved functionality.

It is important to select the correct hydrocolloid system to obtain the desired finished product attributes. These include shelf life as well as labeling claims.

“Some hydrocolloids are better than others in each function,” Ms. Regan said. “Formulation can also impact effectiveness. Some hydrocolloids, for example, are inhibited by specific ions in the formula while other hydrocolloids require specific ions to be effective.”

Usage level is also critical. If the level is too high, the baked good may have a poor crumb grain because large pockets of air trapped during depositing cannot move, resulting in large holes or tunnels. The texture can also become too chewy, almost gummy-like, if too much is used.

“When developing bakery applications, it’s important for bakers and manufacturers to pre-blend hydrocolloids with other dry ingredients such as flour, sugar or baking powder before water or other wet ingredients are incorporated,” said Wei Li, director of texture solutions, ADM. “This ensures that ingredients are evenly distributed and fully incorporated throughout the batter, leading to improved thickening, stabilizing and gelling during the baking process. Pre-blending also enables bakers to observe the formulation’s consistency before incorporating all ingredients into the formulation, allowing for adjustments for better functionality.”

Bakers who understand the science behind hydrocolloids can manage the water in their baked goods, creating products with the right mouthfeel, texture and more.

This article is an excerpt from the October 2023 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Gums & Texture, click here.