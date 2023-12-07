NEW YORK — Catalina Crunch is launching its first ever chocolate bar products: Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars.

According to the company, the chocolate bars contain “a crunchy cookie center with a filling that harmoniously blends smooth, creamy mint or vibrant raspberry” and are covered in 55% cacao dark chocolate all while being gluten-free and keto friendly. They also only contain 2 grams of sugar per bar and 3 grams of net carbs.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our newest creation, the Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars, which represent a significant breakthrough in the healthy snacking industry,” said Krishna Kaliannan, founder and chief executive officer of Catalina Crunch. “At Catalina Crunch, we believe that everyone should have access to delicious and nutritious snacks that support their health goals. Our chocolate cookie bars embody our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional products that not only satisfy taste buds but also contribute to a balanced and healthy lifestyle.”

Catalina Crunch’s Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars come in two flavors: raspberry and mint. They are available now on the company’s website for $59 per pack of 20 bars and will be available at nationwide retailers starting in 2024.