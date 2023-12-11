GARDENA, CALIF. — Top Ramen and Cup Noodles manufacturer Nissin Foods USA is adding a new format to its Hot & Spicy Fire Wok portfolio.

The product line now will feature square ramen packs of chili-infused noodles alongside the original microwavable noodle cups, which debuted in 2021. Hot & Spicy Fire Wok Packets are ready to serve after five minutes of boiling, and the packs initially will be available in Torched Teriyaki and Screamin’ Sichuan Beef flavors.

“Our Hot & Spicy Fire Wok ramen is perfect for flavor fanatics who seek out heat,” said Priscila Stanton, senior vice president of marketing of Nissin Foods USA. “By offering Hot & Spicy Fire Wok in an elevated format with chili-infused noodles, we're hoping to inspire more at-home chefs to find unique ways to bring the heat into their own kitchens.”

Nissin’s Hot & Spicy Fire Wok Packets are now sold in Walmart stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $1.09.

