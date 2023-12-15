CHICAGO — Stephanie Lilak has been named executive vice president and chief people officer at Mondelez International, Inc., effective Jan. 15, 2024. She will succeed Paulette Alviti, who is set to retire in April 2024 following a transition period.

In her new role, Ms. Lilak will be responsible for oversight of the company’s global human resources function, including talent management, leadership and capability development, compensation and benefits, change management and employee relations, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.

She most recently was chief people officer at Bumble Inc. Earlier, she was chief human resources officer at Dunkin’ Brands for two and a half years and spent more than 23 years at General Mills, Inc. in a variety of HR roles. She began her career as an HR representative with Cooper Industries.

Ms. Lilak is an independent board member at First Watch Restaurants, where she serves as chair of the compensation committee and as a member of the audit committee.

“Having a winning growth culture, anchored by engaged talent, future-focused capabilities and diversity, equity and inclusion, is an absolutely critical part of our current and future success as an organization,” said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer of Mondelez. “I am excited for Stephanie’s leadership as a champion of our people and culture.”