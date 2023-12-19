CHICAGO — Quaker Oats, owned by PepsiCo, Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of select granola bars and cereals in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, citing potential contamination with Salmonella.

Quaker said there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the recalled products but it has elected to take preemptive action to ensure consumer safety. The company also reported the issue and its actions to the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA made the initial announcement on Dec. 15.

The list of recalled items features a variety of Quaker products, including the Big Chewy Bar, Puffed Granola Cereal and Simply Granola Cereal. Quaker prepared a detailed list to help customers identify the affected items. The list, complete with images, UPCs, product sizes, and expiration dates, facilitates easy recognition of potentially affected products, may be found here.

Quaker has urged customers to inspect their pantries and safely dispose of any items listed in the recall.