CHICAGO — The Quaker Oats Co., a division of PepsiCo, Inc., is launching many new products this summer, covering mealtime occasions from breakfast to dinner as well as snacking opportunities in between.

On the breakfast front, Quaker is debuting a product line in collaboration with DC Comics that includes new cereal and oatmeal flavors. Quaker’s Cap’n Crunch cereal brand is debuting a Strong Berry flavor that comes in two boxes — one that features Supergirl and one that features Superman. The cereals feature berry flavored pieces in red, yellow and blue shield shapes, made to replicate the emblems on the superheroes’ chests. The instant oatmeal packs feature Batgirl and Batman on a Gotham City s’mores flavor and Supergirl and Superman on a strawberry banana flavor.

Quaker is also releasing new breakfast cereal and instant oatmeal lines under its own flagship brand. The all-new Quaker puffed granola cereal is available in apple cinnamon and blueberry flavors. Both flavors feature a granola blend with oat flakes, crispy brown rice puffs and dried fruit pieces. For the new instant oatmeal, Quaker is debuting an “indulgent” product line that features cookies ‘n cream and chocolate flavored oatmeal.

Appealing to snacking occasions, the company is launching red, white and blue rice crisp cereal bars under the Cap’n Crunch brand. The bars come individually wrapped in 8-count boxes.

For savory options, Quaker is collaborating with Frito-Lay’s Cheetos and Pasta Roni brands. With Cheetos, the company is debuting quick-cook, 4-pack macaroni-and-cheese cups in bold and cheesy, cheesy jalapeño and Flamin’ Hot flavors. Ready to eat after just 60 seconds in the microwave, the all-new Pasta Roni Heat & Eat line is available in penne alfredo and rotini marinara flavors.

Now available at retailers nationwide, the all-new Quaker Oat Flour made from 100% whole grain oats contains 3 grams of dietary fiber, 4 grams of protein and 2 grams of fat per serving.