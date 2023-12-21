WINTER PARK, FLA. — Golden Dough Foods, a manufacturer of baked foods, has signed a licensing partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA. The collaboration will feature the flavor of Thin Mint cookies in an on-the-go brownie format to begin rolling out in December in Sam’s Club nationwide. The result is a first-ever Girl Scout-branded brownies baked with a Thin Mint-inspired flavor.

“Partnering with Girl Scouts of the USA and Member’s Mark on our Thin Mint brownies launch is a tremendous honor for Golden Dough Foods,” said Wil Torres, founder and chief executive officer of Golden Dough Foods. “We are thrilled to bring this iconic Girl Scout cookie flavor to millions of people who shop at Sam’s Club. Our expertise in crafting delicious baked goods combined with the popularity of Girl Scout cookies will surely be a winning combination.”

The Girl Scout Thin Mint brownies are the first in a multi-product collaboration between the companies to be available at Sam’s Club locations nationwide.