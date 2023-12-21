WESTERVILLE, OHIO — Lancaster Colony Corp. has named Alan F. Harris the new chairman of its board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Mr. Harris will succeed John B. Gerlach Jr., who will remain a board member.

Mr. Harris previously held the title of lead independent director at Lancaster since 2018 after being a board member since 2008. He is also currently a member of the company’s audit, nominating and governance, and executive committees.

“Alan has served Lancaster Colony and its shareholders with distinction for the last 15 years, and I am pleased that he will succeed me as chairman,” Mr. Gerlach said. “I look forward to continuing to engage with the management team and the board, both as a director and a significant shareholder of the company, to steward our growth plans.”

Prior to joining Lancaster, Mr. Harris amassed more than two decades of domestic and international food industry experience and consumer marketing experience after holding several roles at the Kellogg Co. such as executive vice president and chief marketing and customer officer.