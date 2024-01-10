BOULDER, COLO. —Purely Elizabeth, a breakfast food brand, has launched a new product line, Cookie Granola, which is now available nationwide. The granola tastes like a cookie but features ingredients that will make it dissimilar from other granola products, according to the company.

“Purely Elizabeth Cookie Granola is made with the nutritious, transparent and quality ingredients that the brand is known for,” the company said.

The granola is made with 100% whole grains, coconut oil and coconut sugar, including a serving of fiber. In addition, the Cookie Granola is made with organic-certified gluten-free oats, oat flour and coconut flour.

The product combines the brand’s best-selling granola with its cookie recipe, providing a snackable cluster. The new product line is expected to draw upon the brand’s breakfast roots.

Elizabeth Stein, chief executive officer and founder, Purely Elizabeth, said she hoped the product would create a fusion between a traditional breakfast product in a snackable format.

Purely Elizabeth’s sales grew by 45% in 2023, more than six times the breakfast cereal category’s growth over the same period, according to Spins Total US Shelf Stable report at the 2023 year-end. Stein said she hopes the fusion product will continue the company’s success.

“By launching Cookie Granola, we are able to grow the category by merging the breakfast and snacking occasion,” Stein said.

The Cookie Granola is available in chocolate chip, double chocolate and oatmeal raisin flavors, available at Walmart, Whole Foods and Publix, retailing for $7.99.