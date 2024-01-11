WASHINGTON — A new resource called “Build a better sandwich” provides ideas on how to create a sandwich containing a variety of grains, lean protein, fiber-filled fruits and vegetables, and low-fat dairy. MyPlate National Strategic Partners involved in creating the resource are the Grain Foods Foundation, the Haas Avocado Board, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation and the National Wheat Foundation.

Sandwiches may start off with whole grain or enriched bread as well as pitas, tortillas, bagels, buns, English muffins or naan. Shredded carrots, raisins, apple slices, broccoli slaw, pears, spinach and sliced tomatoes are ways to add flavor, color and texture. Leftover slices of chicken, lean beef or pork are protein examples as are canned tuna, salmon, eggs, nut butters and mashed beans. Spreads lower in sodium, saturated fats and added sugars include avocado, hummus, non-fat Greek yogurt, nut butters, mustard, smashed black beans, roasted garlic, low-fat mayonnaise and mashed berries.

“Consumers need convenient, affordable, nutrient-rich solutions for feeding themselves and their families,” said Erin Ball, executive director of the GFF. “Most people love sandwiches, and there are unlimited combinations based on personal preferences. Better-built options are an ideal way to meet nutrition recommendations, particularly early in the new year when people are making choices to reverse some of the excesses of the holiday season. A better-built sandwich is not only delicious but a logical vehicle for much needed nutrients (e.g., vitamins, minerals, and fiber) without too much sodium and saturated fats.”