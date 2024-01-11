WASHINGTON — Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) has hired Stephanie Ludlum as deputy executive director, project management, who will act as second-in-command at the foundation.

Ludlum will help lead the organization’s vision, mission and strategic goals by working alongside Erin Ball, executive director of the GFF, and GFF consultants to execute the organization’s 2023-26 strategic plan. The plan includes four key pillars of communication, research, revenue and experts.

“It is a privilege to welcome Stephanie to the GFF team,” Ball said. “Stephanie’s history of success across numerous industries highlights her professional energy and ability to empower organizations to meet their goals. I have no doubt she will quickly become integral to GFF’s operations and help us advance our mission and goals.”

Ludlum has more than 20 years of experience working with public, private and nonprofit sectors with an extensive background in communications, operations and strategic planning.

“I am honored to join the team of experts at Grain Foods Foundation under the encouraging leadership of Erin Ball,” Ludlum said. “I look forward to guiding science-based research and messaging to educate nutrition professionals and consumers on the vital role all grain foods play in maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle.”