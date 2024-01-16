WASHINGTON — Although down from the historic gain of 13% in 2022, the Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products again advanced at a level not seen in many years outside of 2022. The index increased 8.4% in 2023, which followed the increase of 13% in 2022 and advances of 2.3% in 2021, 2.2% in 2020, 1.4% in 2019 and 0.4% in 2018. The gains followed declines of 0.5% in 2017 and 0.3% in 2016. The only other years in the past 40 years that the index increased more than 8% was a 10.2% increase in 2008 and an 8.4% jump in 1989, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor.

Overall, all 18 of the categories followed by Milling & Baking News finished higher for the year, with all categories up at least 5% for the second consecutive year. The gains in the grain-based foods categories remained stronger, in several cases significantly so, than other food and beverage categories during 2023. For instance, the index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs increased only 1.8% in 2023 after rising 10.9% in 2022. Meanwhile, the index for fruits and vegetables increased 2.5% in 2023 after an 8.5% gain in 2022, and milk advanced only 0.6% in 2023 after a 14% increase in 2022. Overall, the index for all items increased 4.1% in 2023, which compared with a gain of 8% in 2022.

The price index for Bakery Products advanced 9% in 2023. The category posted increases of 12.7% in 2022, 2.5% in 2021, 2.4% in 2020 and 1.8% in 2019. Two segments within this category — bread and fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins — were introduced in 1998 with a base of December 1997. All other products are based on a 1982-84 average.

In the bread segment, the index increased 9.6% in 2023. The index increased 11.6% in 2022, 2% in 2021, 3.6% in 2020 and 2.7% in 2019. Within the segment, white bread increased 10.4%. The index was 11.4% higher in 2022, 1.1% higher in 2021, 4.3% higher in 2020 and 3% higher in 2019. Bread other than white also finished stronger, increasing 8.6% after rising 11.9% in 2022, 2.9% in 2021, 3% in 2020 and 2.9% in 2019.

The index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies continued its upward climb, rising 8.9% in 2023 after climbing 12.4% in 2022, 2.6% in 2021 and 1.3% in both 2020 and 2019.

The CPI for other bakery products increased 8.7%, its fifth consecutive year-over-year increase, which followed three straight years of declines between 2016-18. In the other bakery products segment, fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts were up 5.5%; crackers and other cracker products increased 10.2%; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers rose 8.9%.

The CPI for Cereals and Cereal Products increased 7.2% in 2023, its fifth straight year of year-over-year gains after three consecutive year-over-year declines. Flour and prepared mixes advanced 10.5%, which comes on the heels of an 18.9% increase in 2022. Breakfast cereal increased 7% in 2023, which followed an increase of 12.5% in 2022, 2.5% in 2021, 1.3% in 2020 and 0.5% in 2019. Rice, pasta and corn meal increased 6.2%, which followed increases of 12.8% in 2022, 0.6% in 2021, 2.5% in 2020 and 0.8% in both 2019 and 2018.

The CPI for fresh cakes and cupcakes increased 8.2% in 2023, which followed gains of 11.3% in 2022 and 3% in 2021. The index fell 0.9% in 2020 but increased 2.4% in 2019.

The index for cookies rose 9.8% in 2023, which followed gains of 12.7% in 2022, 1.4% in 2021, 2.1% in 2020 and 0.9% in 2019.

On a monthly basis, the CPI for baked foods and cereal products was softer, falling 0.7% in December. Changes in the categories tracked by Milling & Baking News were mostly lower month-over-month.

The December index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 353.8% of the 1982-84 average. For all food at home, the December index was 303, down 0.1% from November.

The CPI for Cereals and Cereal Products in December was 283, down 1.3% from November. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 313.3, down 1.4% from November; breakfast cereal, 273.8, down 2.4% from the previous month; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 289.3, down 0.1% from November.

The price index for Bakery Products in December was 395.1, down 0.4% from November.

The December index for bread was 239.7, down 0.3% from November. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 436.4, up 0.2% from November. For bread other than white, the index was 464.9, down 1% from November.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in December was 235.4, down 2% from November. The December index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 369.8, down 0.2% from November. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 392.2, down 0.4% from November; and cookies, 347.4, up 1% from the previous month.

The CPI for other bakery products in December was 352.8, up 0.2% from November. Under this heading, other price indexes in December included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 394.6, up 0.2% from November; crackers and cracker products, 425.8, up 0.8% from November; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 342.7, down 0.9%.