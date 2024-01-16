THOMASVILLE, GA. — James Simms has joined Flowers Foods, Inc. as executive vice president of DSD sales operations (direct-store delivery). In the newly-created role, Simms reports to Heeth Varnedoe, president and chief operating officer.

Simms came to Flowers Foods from PepsiCo, Inc., where he most recently was vice president, PepsiCo customer lead. In that role Flowers said he was accountable for strategic growth with key retailers across PepsiCo’s total portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Pepsi, Quaker Foods, Gatorade and Tropicana. He spent 20 years at PepsiCo, with a variety of sales leadership roles of increasing responsibility.

Before joining PepsiCo, Simms was with Staples Inc., Cardinal Health Inc. and US Foods.

He holds a bachelor of science degree from Virginia State University, Virginia State University, Va.

“James brings extensive sales experience and insight into the ever-evolving CPG (consumer packaged goods) market to the Flowers team,” Varnedoe said. “His leadership, vision, team building, and problem-solving skills will play a pivotal role in the execution of our current and future sales strategies.”

Simms is a board member of the Kappa Alpha Psi National Foundation and Corners Outreach, which contributes to the advancement of Metro Atlanta’s underserved students of color by promoting educational and economic opportunities.