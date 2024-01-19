GRAZ, AUSTRIA — The Koenig Group made changes to its leadership team. Norbert Hϋbler was appointed global sales director.

In this newly created position, Hϋbler will oversee Koenig Group’s strategic management and alignment of its global sales network.

In addition, Franz Sommerauer was appointed proxy of Koenig Maschinen GmbH, in addition to his role as head of sales and marketing.

These moves aim to expand Koenig’s international reach and further develop future markets and global partnerships, the company stated.

“With confidence in the decades of sales experience of Mr. Hübler and Mr. Sommerauer, we see ourselves

encouraged to secure and further expand our existing market success for the future,” said Hannes Stelzer, chief executive officer of Koenig Group.

Founded in 1966, Koenig is a global supplier of bakery machines, ovens and bread roll lines. The company has subsidiaries in Austria, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland and the United States.