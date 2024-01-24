CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. has entered an exclusive partnership with music icon Dolly Parton to develop a line of retail food items that includes frozen, refrigerated, grocery and snack products, all of which are inspired by down-home comfort cuisine. The agreement builds on Parton’s multiyear partnership with Duncan Hines, a subsidiary of Conagra Brands.

“We are beyond thrilled to build on the success of our partnership with one of the most beloved and respected women in the world,” said Lucy Brady, president of grocery and snacks at Conagra Brands. “With our expertise in food, we’ll help bring Dolly’s vision and favorite recipes to so many tables across America, with delicious new offerings across a wide range of eating occasions.”

The new products include an expanded lineup of Duncan Hines mixes — chocolate cake mix, yellow cake mix, cinnamon crumb cake mix, blueberry muffin mix and banana nut muffin mix — that will be available at national stores sometime in January as well as a buttermilk pancake mix, which Conagra calls “the first single branded Dolly Parton item,” that will hit store shelves this winter. The company also said more items developed from this partnership are expected to launch later in 2024.