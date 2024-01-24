MIDDLETON, WIS. — On the heels of private equity company Fengate Private Equity acquiring Saco Foods Holdings, LLC from Benford Capital Partners, Saco Foods has acquired Solo Foods LLC. Saco acquired Solo from Sokol and Co., a Chicago-based manufacturer of custom food ingredients. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Solo Foods, founded in 1925, manufactures specialty baking ingredient products and is a maker of cake and pastry fruit fillings, marzipan and almond paste, according to the company.

“I am thrilled to bring this honored, legacy brand into our family of unique products,” said Tom Walzer, chief executive officer for Saco Foods. “Solo's products are a perfect tuck-in to the Saco Pantry’s center-store baking line. We look forward to combining the resources of Saco’s best-in-class shared services platform, along with cross-selling opportunities for Solo’s products in e-commerce and traditional retail, to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities for the combined portfolio of brands.”

In addition, Shannon Pimmel, formerly a national sales manager for Sokol, will join Saco to help grow Solo under the new ownership, the company said.

“After six years with the brand, I'm excited for the next phase of Solo,” Pimmel said. “The brand is important to so many families and I’m happy to know that Solo will be entering this next stage with a company that values its legacy and history. This acquisition allows Sokol to stay connected to the brand after 100 years of producing Solo Cake and Pastry Fillings while continuing to do what they do best — providing quality and dependable manufacturing. Saco will bring new energy and resources to the Solo brand and provide the opportunity to reach new bakers, bringing with it over a century of baking experience and tradition.”

Based in Middleton, Wis., Saco Foods offers shelf-stable food brands sold primarily at supermarkets and mass retailers as well as through e-commerce channels. Brands include Dolci Frutta, California Sun Dry, Saco Pantry, Hoosier Hill Farm and now Solo Foods.