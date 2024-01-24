WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) and the American Society of Baking (ASB) have teamed up to provide educational opportunities to the baking industry.

The ABA’s Bakers Manufacturing Academy courses will now be available through the ASB’s Learning Management System, the Education Hub.

“We are actively working to make technical training more accessible and relevant for today's professionals,” said Eric Dell, ABA president and chief executive officer. “This collaboration marks a new era for the baking industry’s workforce. By integrating ABA's comprehensive courses into the ASB Education Hub we're furthering the reach of this essential skill set.”

The courses contain technical baking information such as baking basics and courses on cookies and crackers, tortillas and more. ASB’s Education Hub also contains a series of technical courses on bread baking in addition to more than 700 pages of baking information from Bakerpedia.

Both organizations are interested in collaborating to better serve their members.

“ASB is committed to supporting the growth and development of individuals in the baked goods industry,” said Kristen Spriggs, ASB executive director. “With ABA's courses now available on our platform, we're able to offer an even broader range of educational tools. This effort is aligned with our strategic vision to deliver training, development and educational resources to our growing membership and the commercial baking industry at-large.”

Samantha Moore, ABA senior director, meetings and education, called the collaboration a win-win for both the ABA and ASB.

“The availability of ABA's courses on the ASB platform simplifies the learning process,” she said. “Professionals can now easily access top-notch training and education without having to navigate multiple systems. It's a game-changer for the industry."

To learn more about pricing and enrollment categories, email Vanessa Vial at vvial@americanbakers.org or Sarah Day at sday@asbe.org.