MINNEAPOLIS — Cheerios, a cereal brand of General Mills, Inc., is introducing special-edition name boxes that contain its Happy Heart Shapes cereal pieces. Launched in honor of American Heart Month, the boxes feature pre-populated names such as Mom, Friends, Grandparents and Family in both English and Spanish and will be available on Jan. 30. Consumers also can create their own personalized yellow boxes with any 18-character name on the Cheerios website starting in February.

“From being there to cheer on your kids’ activities to laughs across the breakfast table — these are the moments with loved ones that remind us why it’s worth saying, ‘Yes’ to taking care of our heart health,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager of Cheerios. “This year, the special-edition Cheerios name boxes and Happy Heart Shapes are a simple reminder for people to take care of their heart so they can be there for all of life’s special moments.”

The pre-populated Cheerios name boxes will be available online and at nationwide retailers starting at $5.69 and will come in five flavors: original yellow-box, honey nut, chocolate, strawberry banana and apple cinnamon.