LONDON, ONT. — Andriani SpA, a pasta manufacturing company based in Italy, will invest C$33.6 million ($25.1 million) to build a production facility in London, which will become the company’s first facility in North America. Andriani will make gluten-free and non-GMO pasta for the North American market in the planned 61,225-square-foot facility at the London Innovation Park.

Andriani currently creates gluten-free pasta at its allergen-free plant in Gravina, Italy, by using rice, corn, oats, buckwheat, spirulina and legumes. Eight production lines operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to make over 40,000 tonnes of pasta per year.

The government of Ontario is providing Andriani with C$1.5 million ($1.1 million) through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

“We want to thank Ontario for this recognition and the support offered so far,” said Michele Andriani, president and chief executive officer of Andriani Group. “We share with Ontario a vision of a future driven by innovation and shared value. In London we found the premises to ground the next steps of our international development, which aims at increasing the potential of having a positive impact on people lives through food innovation: highly qualified and professional people, focus and investments on food innovation, sustainability and regenerative agricultural practices and overall a competitive agricultural and food business ecosystem.”

